Your rupee last week

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (September 27 to October 1, 2021)

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 24.09.2021 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 27.09.2021 1.10.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 168.9 169.0 170.6 169.0 27/09/2021 170.6 01/10/2021 + 1.700000 1.01 U.K 231.860 231.120 229.560 229.380 30/09/2021 232.270 28/09/2021 - 2.300000 -0.99 Japan 1.529900 1.528900 1.534500 1.523700 30/09/2021 1.534500 01/10/2021 + 0.004600 0.30 Euro 198.650 198.480 197.830 197.830 01/10/2021 198.850 29/09/2021 - 0.820000 -0.41 ======================================================================================================== T T & O D SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 24.9.2021 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 27.9.2021 1.10.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 169.4 169.5 171.1 169.5 27/09/2021 171.1 01/10/2021 + 1.700000 1.00 U.K 232.540 231.810 230.230 230.060 30/09/2021 232.960 28/09/2021 - 2.310000 -0.99 Japan 1.534400 1.533400 1.539000 1.528100 30/09/2021 1.539000 01/10/2021 + 0.004600 0.30 Euro 199.240 199.060 198.410 198.410 01/10/2021 199.430 29/09/2021 - 0.830000 -0.42 ========================================================================================================

