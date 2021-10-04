ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,866
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,249,858
1,65624hr
3.26% positivity
Sindh
459,392
Punjab
432,809
Balochistan
32,956
Islamabad
105,664
KPK
174,490
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Your rupee last week

04 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (September 27 to October 1, 2021)

========================================================================================================
                                       T T CLEAN BUYING                                                 
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
========================================================================================================
          24.09.2021                            LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week   27.09.2021   1.10.2021                                   FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing  Opening     Closing      Highest               Lowest              Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       168.9     169.0     170.6     169.0   27/09/2021     170.6   01/10/2021   +   1.700000    1.01
U.K     231.860   231.120   229.560   229.380   30/09/2021   232.270   28/09/2021   -   2.300000   -0.99
Japan  1.529900  1.528900  1.534500  1.523700   30/09/2021  1.534500   01/10/2021   +   0.004600    0.30
Euro    198.650   198.480   197.830   197.830   01/10/2021   198.850   29/09/2021   -   0.820000   -0.41
========================================================================================================
                                       T T & O D SELLING                                                
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           + Appreciation - Depreciation
========================================================================================================
          24.9.2021                             LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week   27.9.2021    1.10.2021                                    FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing  Opening     Closing      Highest               Lowest              Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       169.4     169.5     171.1     169.5   27/09/2021     171.1   01/10/2021   +   1.700000    1.00
U.K     232.540   231.810   230.230   230.060   30/09/2021   232.960   28/09/2021   -   2.310000   -0.99
Japan  1.534400  1.533400  1.539000  1.528100   30/09/2021  1.539000   01/10/2021   +   0.004600    0.30
Euro    199.240   199.060   198.410   198.410   01/10/2021   199.430   29/09/2021   -   0.830000   -0.42
========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Your rupee last week

Comments

Comments are closed.

Your rupee last week

India 'matching' Chinese troop build-up on border: army chief

First 'Egyptair' flight lands in Israel

Romanian billionaire, seven others die in plane crash

Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman; three killed, flights delayed

Over 700 Pakistanis named in ICIJ's 'Pandora Papers'

'Pandora Papers' could further validate PM Imran's stance on money-laundering: Fawad

Blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul mosque

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjacent areas

Taliban rally outside Kabul as they consolidate rule

Oil prices buoyed by soaring gas rates ahead of OPEC+ meet

Read more stories