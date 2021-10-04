ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,866
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,249,858
1,65624hr
3.26% positivity
Sindh
459,392
Punjab
432,809
Balochistan
32,956
Islamabad
105,664
KPK
174,490
OGDCL keeps it flowing

BR Research 04 Oct 2021

Waning foreign direct investment has not been the only concern for the hydrocarbon exploration and production sector; local investors have also been weary because of the decline in domestic production of hydrocarbons and smaller discoveries - of both crude and natural gas - amid falling reserves. And this could very well be a disincentive for foreign investors.

The largest E&P player in the country - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDCL) has also seen its production volumes decline over the last few years. There has been a continuous year-on-year decline in crude oil and natural gas production which was more pronounced in FY20. The trend of falling average gas production continued in FY21 where it was lower by 2.6 percent year-on-year. However, some recovery was witnessed by OGDCL in its crude oil production which climbed by 2.3 percent year-on-year.

Along with the increase in crude oil and LPG production volumes, average realised prices for natural gas were up by 8 percent year-on-year, acting as the driving factors for revenue growth. However, decline in gas production flows along with flat crude oil realised prices offset the gains, and OGDCL’s topline grew marginally by 2.65 percent in FY21.

Growth in OGDCL’s bottomline was recorded at 9.3 percent year-on-year, which was supported by a 5 percent year-on-year decline in E&P player’s key expense head: the exploration and prospecting expenditure, which was due to fewer number of dry wells in FY21 versus FY20. OGDCL spud 10 exploratory/appraisal, 8 development and 2 re-entry/side track wells making 20 wells altogether; and it added 12 wells to the production system in FY21, which added to the production flows.

However, OGDCL’s profitability during the year was affected by reduction in other income due to exchange loss and decline in interest income, and higher operating expenses primarily due to higher amortization, development and repair cost.

Crude Oil OGDCL LPG Foreign Direct Investment Oil and Gas Development Company Limited

