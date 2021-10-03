Blast kills 'number of civilians' near Kabul mosque

KABUL: An explosion outside a mosque in the Afghan capital killed "a number of civilians" on Sunday, a senior Taliban official said.

The blast struck near the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

A prayer ceremony for Mujahid's mother, who died last week, was being held at the mosque on Sunday afternoon, the spokesman had written on social media on Saturday, adding "all people and friends are invited to attend".

Pentagon says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians in 'tragic mistake'

Ahmadullah, a shopkeeper nearby, told AFP: "I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by gun firing.

"Just ahead of the blast the Taliban had blocked the road to hold a prayer ceremony for Zabihullah Mujahid's mother in Eid Gah Mosque."

Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 and 20': Taliban spokesman

AFP journalists in two locations in the capital also heard the blast and shooting. Ambulances carrying the wounded were seen rushing towards Kabul's Emergency Hospital.