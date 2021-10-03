ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjacent areas

  • The epicenter of the earthquake was in the border area of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan
BR Web Desk 03 Oct 2021

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Swat and adjacent areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was reported to be in the border area of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan. Though it sent a wave of fear among people who came out of their houses, no loss to property or casualty has been reported so far from any area.

5.1 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Pakistan

Earlier, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan. The jolts were felt in Islamabad, parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan provinces as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The epicenter of the quake was Tajikistan while it struck at a depth of 80 kilometres.

6.4-magnitude earthquake hits several cities; no casualties

In 2005, Pakistan witnessed the deadliest earthquake in its history as 80,000 people lost their lives in Azad Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The quake destroyed thousands of homes and buildings.

