4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjacent areas

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Swat and adjacent areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was reported to be in the border area of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan. Though it sent a wave of fear among people who came out of their houses, no loss to property or casualty has been reported so far from any area.

Earlier, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan. The jolts were felt in Islamabad, parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan provinces as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The epicenter of the quake was Tajikistan while it struck at a depth of 80 kilometres.

In 2005, Pakistan witnessed the deadliest earthquake in its history as 80,000 people lost their lives in Azad Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The quake destroyed thousands of homes and buildings.