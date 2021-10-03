Rates of RLNG-based CNG up in Sindh, Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The prices of RLNG based compressed natural gas (CNG) have increased in Punjab and Sindh with different proportion, subsequent to surge in the petroleum prices with effect from October 1.

The All Pakistan CNG Association announced that the prices of all CNGs in Punjab and Sindh running on imported RLNG have gone up, immediately.

In Sindh province, the increase is Rs15 per kg; whereas, in Punjab province, the increase is Rs8 per litre.

The association states that the increase is imminent as the government has increased the sales tax rates, besides expensive purchase of spot market of the RLNG and parity in exchange rates.

“We demand from the government that like petrol and LPG, the sales tax on LNG imports should be reduced immediately and the fuel of the poor should be made cheaper,” the association asked.

The new RLNG-based CNG prices are estimated Rs123.40 per litre in Punjab and in Sindh the gas sale price is Rs184 per kg.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) increased the prices of RLNG by $2 per mmbtu for the month of September following imported the RLNG on the highest rate.

On Monday, the CNG Association talked with the finance minister where assurance was given that the government is expected to gradually increase petroleum levy on petrol and other petroleum products, which would help widen a gap between CNG and petrol prices.

An official of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) informed a parliamentary committee last week that 50 percent CNG stations at the PSO franchises have already been closed as it is no more a lucrative business.

