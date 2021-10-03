ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,831
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,248,202
1,66424hr
3.21% positivity
Sindh
458,697
Punjab
432,190
Balochistan
32,943
Islamabad
105,590
KPK
174,260
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rates of RLNG-based CNG up in Sindh, Punjab

Recorder Report 03 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The prices of RLNG based compressed natural gas (CNG) have increased in Punjab and Sindh with different proportion, subsequent to surge in the petroleum prices with effect from October 1.

The All Pakistan CNG Association announced that the prices of all CNGs in Punjab and Sindh running on imported RLNG have gone up, immediately.

In Sindh province, the increase is Rs15 per kg; whereas, in Punjab province, the increase is Rs8 per litre.

The association states that the increase is imminent as the government has increased the sales tax rates, besides expensive purchase of spot market of the RLNG and parity in exchange rates.

“We demand from the government that like petrol and LPG, the sales tax on LNG imports should be reduced immediately and the fuel of the poor should be made cheaper,” the association asked.

The new RLNG-based CNG prices are estimated Rs123.40 per litre in Punjab and in Sindh the gas sale price is Rs184 per kg.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) increased the prices of RLNG by $2 per mmbtu for the month of September following imported the RLNG on the highest rate.

On Monday, the CNG Association talked with the finance minister where assurance was given that the government is expected to gradually increase petroleum levy on petrol and other petroleum products, which would help widen a gap between CNG and petrol prices.

An official of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) informed a parliamentary committee last week that 50 percent CNG stations at the PSO franchises have already been closed as it is no more a lucrative business.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OGRA CNG PSO CNG stations petroleum products RLNG price All Pakistan CNG Association

Comments

Comments are closed.

Rates of RLNG-based CNG up in Sindh, Punjab

UfG percentage on imported RLNG: SNGPL, SSGC may file review petition against Ogra move

POL products: PL rates kept unchanged, GST reduced

Terror attack: 4 FC soldiers, Levies SI martyred in NW: ISPR

No further extension in deadline beyond Oct 15: FBR

Opposition parties flay govt’s ‘talks with TTP’ decision

Kenya launches crackdown on transiting Pakistanis

Upbeat Biden to hit road selling endangered spending plans

Nokia wants to help develop 5G ecosystem roadmap: officials

Former SAPM Tabish talks of ‘sniper attacks’ from within govt itself

Children dying of malnutrition in Afghanistan

Read more stories