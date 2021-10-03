ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,831
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,248,202
1,66424hr
3.21% positivity
Sindh
458,697
Punjab
432,190
Balochistan
32,943
Islamabad
105,590
KPK
174,260
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Imposition of mandatory digital, online payments opposed

Recorder Report 03 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI while referring to a new Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021, has said the business community unanimously opposed the imposition of mandatory digital and online payments in Pakistan.

The new law makes it mandatory to make all business and commercial transactions exceeding Rs 250,000 through online and digital channels.

Maggo said that when the new law was promulgated, FPCCI immediately escalated the issue with the relevant authorities and pointed out the challenges posed by mandatory online and digital payments as Pakistan’s economy runs on the sales made on post-dated cheques and credit is usually for 2-3 months and the businesses cannot comply with this condition in the new ordinance in any way.

Additionally, there are always part or delayed payments involved, based on trust and business practices of the country, when it comes to large B2B services.

FPCCI chief called out the unpreparedness of the government that merely after two days of the new ordinance came into force, the government was forced to suspend mandatory digital payments requirement for 40 days; because, the business transactions had come to a halt in just two days.

He added that it shows how inappropriate and impractical the new conditionality is for business and economy of Pakistan.

Maggo has reiterated that FPCCI is looking forward to have detailed discussions with the FBR and minister of finance & revenue on the issue at the earliest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI Pakistan’s Economy business community Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo

Comments

Comments are closed.

Imposition of mandatory digital, online payments opposed

CD&R wins $10bn auction for UK supermarket Morrisons

UfG percentage on imported RLNG: SNGPL, SSGC may file review petition against Ogra move

POL products: PL rates kept unchanged, GST reduced

Terror attack: 4 FC soldiers, Levies SI martyred in NW: ISPR

No further extension in deadline beyond Oct 15: FBR

Opposition parties flay govt’s ‘talks with TTP’ decision

Kenya launches crackdown on transiting Pakistanis

Upbeat Biden to hit road selling endangered spending plans

Nokia wants to help develop 5G ecosystem roadmap: officials

Former SAPM Tabish talks of ‘sniper attacks’ from within govt itself

Read more stories