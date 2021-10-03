Sarwar urges political, religious parties to keep national interest supreme

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Sarwar has said that all political and religious parties should keep national interest supreme to cope with the challenges being faced by the country.

“All political and religious parties must play their role to overcome the challenges, by forgetting their differences, in the larger interest of the country to thwart the evil plans of enemies,” the governor said while talking to media and addressing the book launching ceremony of a book “Hello Ibn-e-Batoota”, authored by Qaiser Iftikhar at Governor House, on Saturday.

He said Pakistan is ready to play its role in establishing peace in the region including Afghanistan in the current scenario. He stated that Pakistan has one of the best armed forces in the world, who are foiling the nefarious designs of terrorists and anti state forces. He said that whole nation is with Pak army in its war against terrorism, adding that the international community including the USA should value the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation in war against terrorism. He said that the current government doesn’t believe in political victimization rather it believes in supremacy of law and order, adding that practical steps are being taken to strengthen the institutions.

He said the government is taking key initiatives for the promotion of tourism under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that extra ordinary measures are being taken to ensure the security of the tourists and to provide them more facilities. He said that Pakistan has great potential in tourism sector and billions of dollars can be earned by the promotion of tourist industry in Pakistan.

