ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,831
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,248,202
1,66424hr
3.21% positivity
Sindh
458,697
Punjab
432,190
Balochistan
32,943
Islamabad
105,590
KPK
174,260
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Talks with TTP factions: APS carnage culprits’ case quite different: Rashid

INP 03 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to reports about disarmament talks with some factions of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday clarified that the case of those involved in the massacre of the Army Public School is ‘different’.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaking to TRT World’s Ali Mustafa in Islamabad, had revealed that Pakistan was in disarmament talks with some factions of the banned TTP, adding that the government wanted stability in the country in the backdrop of a fast evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Talking to journalists, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said, “We know who is good and who is bad.” He maintained that it is not appropriate to fight with those who surrendered to adopt peaceful lives.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the government is making a strategy for the next 20 years, adding that the world scenario is expected to change soon.

The interior minister emphasised that Pakistan wants good relations with the US and China.

Talking about the Afghanistan crisis, the minister gave an assurance of Pakistan’s every possible support in tackling the crisis. “[The] US signed the deal relating to [the] withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan but not us,” he added.

PPP’s leadership is intelligent as it has boarded the “Samjhauta Express” he revealed, adding that the PML-N will also board the train, but after being thrashed.

“There is no need to hold talks with the opposition leaders as they are facing corruption cases,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

Terming inflation a top priority of the government, the minister vowed to overcome the issue soon. He said that the FIA has been directed to crackdown on hoarders of dollars.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister said that they would fight with the enemies of the country and vowed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.

On petrol prices, the minister said that in Pakistan, the prices of petroleum products are much less as compared to India and Bangladesh. The petrol prices will fall if they reach a deal with Saudi Arabia, he added.

Provision of food items and medicines at affordable rates to the masses is a top priority and the government’s “national duty”, the minister said.

Sheikh Rasheed was of the view that there is no need to take the leader of the opposition into confidence over the appointment of the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as he was also facing the corruption cases.

TTP Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Imran Khan Ali Mustafa

Comments

Comments are closed.

Talks with TTP factions: APS carnage culprits’ case quite different: Rashid

UfG percentage on imported RLNG: SNGPL, SSGC may file review petition against Ogra move

POL products: PL rates kept unchanged, GST reduced

Terror attack: 4 FC soldiers, Levies SI martyred in NW: ISPR

No further extension in deadline beyond Oct 15: FBR

Opposition parties flay govt’s ‘talks with TTP’ decision

Kenya launches crackdown on transiting Pakistanis

Upbeat Biden to hit road selling endangered spending plans

Nokia wants to help develop 5G ecosystem roadmap: officials

Former SAPM Tabish talks of ‘sniper attacks’ from within govt itself

Children dying of malnutrition in Afghanistan

Read more stories