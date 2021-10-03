PML-N ‘reminds’ Alvi of ‘parliamentary etiquette’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has said that President Arif Alvi needs to work on his own awareness regarding parliamentary protocols before launching the Pink Ribbon Awareness Campaign, said a press release. Referring to the letter sent by Arif Alvi to the PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif, Marriyum said it is for the information and service of the President that Shehbaz Sharif is the Leader of the Opposition.

However, unfortunately, despite being in the presidency, Alvi was not aware of the constitutional, democratic and parliamentary etiquette of addressing the Leader of the Opposition, she said.

The former information minister said that it was unfortunate to be ignorant of the position and respect of parliamentary positions.

She said this negative attitude and thinking had destroyed the traditions of parliamentary and social etiquette, tolerance, and respect.

Marriyum pointed out that Shehbaz Sharif already provides free treatment, medicine to women, builds state-of-the-art district health units, and hospitals for treatment of serious diseases.—PR

