Oct 03, 2021
There will be no increase in Hajj, Umrah expenses, says minister

Recorder Report 03 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: The government will not increase Haj and Umrah expenses and will continue efforts to ensure best possible facilities for the pilgrims.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Religious and Minority Affairs, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri while addressing at the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of Private Hajj Group Organizers here on Saturday.

The ceremony was presided over by Haji Masood Shinwari, the newly elected President of Hope. Dr Pir Muhammad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri administered oath to the newly elected officials and while congratulating them expressed his determination that the newly elected leadership would work with the government to play its full role in providing all possible facilities to the pilgrims. He said the government is in contact with the Saudi government.

Haji Masood Shinwari apprised the Federal Minister of the problems and difficulties faced by the Hajj companies and pilgrims. He assured that all legitimate issues would be resolved.

Pir Noor-ul-Haq said that coronavirus has gripped the entire world but now by the grace of Almighty and with the cooperation of the Pakistani nation Coronavirus has been overcome to a great extent. After being deprived of Hajj twice, there is now hope that the ban on Hajj and Umrah will be completely lifted.

“I assure the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims that we will do our best for better facilities,” he said. At the governmental level, we and the Saudi government have close ties.

