FOAP elects new office-bearers, executive committee members

KARACHI: With the completion of the election process, at the 7th Annual General Meeting of members of the Fleet Operators Association of Pakistan (FOAP) held at Karachi. Prominent executives of large fleet operators and truck manufacturers were present with energy and zeal.

On the auspicious occasion, the following results for the new Office Bearers and Executive Committee Members for 2021-2021 were announced by the Chief Election Commission, Khayam Husain, MD, Automobile Corporation of Pakistan:

All the members congratulated the incoming Chairman, Rana Asim Shakoor, CEO Shakoor and Company, past Chairman FOAP, leading voice of OTCA, Convenor FPCCI Standing Committee on Logistics, brings vast experience of logistics, oil industry and leading modern supply chain. Members also congratulated Senior Vice Chairman, Haider Rafiq, CEO, Capital Marketing Services and Vice Chairman, Muhammad Ammar Khan, Director, Ammiza Transport (Raaziq Group).

Chairman thanked the Chief Election Commission and fellow Executive Committee Members for the confidence and requested the outgoing Chairman, Murtaza Ahmed Ali, CEO, Allied Rental Modaraba, and retiring EC Members, Mohsin Khalid, Malik Jahan Khan, Mansur Qazi and Athar Ahmad Khan for the continued support and guidance with their industry expertise.—PR

=============================================================================================

S# Name Company Name Designation Position

=============================================================================================

1 Rana Asim Shakoor Shakoor & Company Limited CEO Chairman

2 Haider Rafiq Capital Marketing Services CEO Sr. Vice Chairman

3 Muhammad Ammar Khan Ammiza Transport Pvt. Ltd. Director Vice Chairman

4 Ahtasham Baig Bashir Shakeel Goods Transport Director Member EC

5 Muhammad Haroon Rauf Crescent Syndicate CEO Member EC

6 Malik Sher Khan Shaheen Freight Services CEO Member EC

7 Abdul Hameed Shaikh Perfect Transport Network MD Member EC

8 Ch. Maqsood Ahmad Sufi Logistics CEO Member EC

9 Ahmad Shahzad Faisal Movers Pvt. Ltd. CEO Member EC

10 Navidullah Khan Pyramid Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Director Member EC

=============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021