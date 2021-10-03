Cleaning of Samundari Road channel: WASA Vice Chairman discusses problems with mill owners

FAISALABAD: Vice Chairman of WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed held talks with the mill owners and WASA officers for cleaning of Samundari Road channel and uninterrupted sewerage drainage in which consultation was held to resolve other issues including demarcation of Samundari Road channel, drainage lines and covering.

It was decided that WASA officers would provide technical assistance to the mill owners for de-silting and covering of the channel and drainage line, while the mill owners for other matters including de-silting of the channel, cleaning of the drainage line and covering them Resources will be available.—PR

