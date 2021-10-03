ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,831
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,248,202
1,66424hr
3.21% positivity
Sindh
458,697
Punjab
432,190
Balochistan
32,943
Islamabad
105,590
KPK
174,260
‘Brightening the Future’ UAE embassy concludes internship programme for Pakistani youth

Recorder Report 03 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) embassy concluded “Brightening the Future”– a six-week professional and skill development programme for Pakistani youth at a ceremony held at the embassy, here in Islamabad.

The UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi presided over the ceremony attended by senior leadership from Pakistan’s corporate sector and graduates of the “Brightening the Future” internship programme.

Mirroring UAE’s long-term commitment to the wellbeing of brotherly country Pakistan, the initiative focused on preparing Pakistani youth for fulfilling professional careers ahead in their lives. The youth were selected from leading universities through a highly competitive selection process and placed at leading corporate organizations, PTCL, Ufone and Bank Alfalah to train, up-skill and motivate them for personal and professional growth and pursuance of successful careers.

The trainee youth received effective mentoring from senior executives and seasoned experts as well as gained first-hand experience by working alongside corporate teams of the respective organizations.

PTCL and Ufone organized several training sessions for the youth with their senior management to enhance their skills and arranged visits to PTCL Exchange, PTCL Data Center and Ufone Mobile Switching Center to apprise them regarding their operations and services.

The companies also organized a range of social and team building activities to promote learning and skill enhancement, hiking up the picturesque Margalla Hills in Islamabad remained a stand out event for the youth which helped them forge lots of fond memories of their time together. On the other hand, Bank Alfalah trained the youth on digital and financial literacy and exposed them to the inner workings of the banking and finance sector in the country.

Speaking at the closing event, the Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi said that the UAE cherishes its friendly economic and cultural relations with Pakistan. “Brightening the Future” internship programme reflects our commitment to a brighter future of Pakistan, which we are realizing by enabling the youth of this beautiful country. I am thankful to PTCL, Ufone and Bank Alfalah for making this a reality.

Group Chief Human Resource Officer (GCHRO), PTCL Group, Syed Mazhar Hussain said that we are grateful to His Excellency Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi and his team for organizing this rewarding experience for the Pakistani youth. I believe, it was an exciting opportunity for the youth to test themselves against the professional requirements of the job market and work on boosting their personal and professional skills. I wish everyone good luck for their future endeavours.

Bank Alfalah’s Business Head Retail–North, Sarmed Ijaz Awan said that the “Brightening the Future” is an excellent initiative to help pump fresh blood into Pakistan’s public and corporate sectors. We are thankful to the Ambassador of UAE and his team for the opportunity to work with the promising young talent, which I hope will make a meaningful difference for this country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

