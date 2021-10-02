ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
4 FC soldiers, 1 Levies official martyred in terrorist attack: ISPR

  • Military's media wing says clearance operation is in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Oct 2021

Four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers and a Levies sub-inspector were martyred after militants opened fire on a security forces' vehicle in Spinwam area of North Waziristan, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

"Clearance operation is in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area," the statement said.

Army captain martyred in gun battle with terrorists

The deceased security officials were identified as 35-year-old Havaldar Zahid, 37-year-old Havaldar Ishaq, 28-year-old Lance Naik Wali, 28-year-old Lance Naik Abdul Majeed and 38-year-old Sub-inspector Javed.

On Thursday, an Army captain was martyred during a gun battle with terrorists in the Tank area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement from the ISPR, the security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tank on the reported presence of the terrorists. In the gun battle, TTP terrorist commander Khawaza Din alias Sher Khan got killed.

Forces kill terrorist in NWA

During the intense exchange of fire, 27-year-old Captain Sikandar, a resident of Pakpattan, also embraced martyrdom. During the operation, the security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists' hideout.

Earlier this week, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan District and killed 10 militants.

