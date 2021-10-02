Wars end with dialogue, Fawad says about govt's effort to engage TTP

A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government was in talks with some factions of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Hussain said that wars end through dialogue.

However, the information minister emphasised that the government would only hold dialogue with those who follow the Constitution of Pakistan.

Giving the example of militants who surrendered their arms and accepted the constitution, he said, "This step was vital to save the new generation from terrorism and violence and pave way for a stronger Pakistan."

Talking about Khan’s reconciliation approach, he said the prime minister has been calling for a political solution to the Afghan conflict for years.

The minister said that the US and Taliban started dialogue due to Pakistan’s efforts.

On Friday, Khan revealed that the government is in talks with some factions of the TTP that are looking at peace and reconciliation with the country.

In an interview with TRT World in Islamabad, the premier said that some of the groups actually want to talk to the government for reconciliation.

"There are different groups that form the TTP and some of them want to talk to our government for peace. So, we are in talks with them. It’s a reconciliation process," he said.

When asked if the government was negotiating with some of those TTP groups to lay down their arms, the premier responded: "Yes, and then we forgive them and they become normal citizens.

PPP questions government's reconciliation bid with the TTP

On Friday, however, some Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders expressed serious concerns about Khan's statement in which he said that the government was holding talks with some groups of the TTP.

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman questioned whether the premier had "asked parliament what we think about that".

PPP secretary general Nayyar Bokhari termed the premier's statement on the issue a sensitive matter and demanded that a session of parliament be called immediately to discuss it.

"The statement of forgiving TTP [members] is akin to sprinkling salt on the wounds of martyrs' relatives," he said.

PPP information secretary Shazia Marri said the party "strongly condemned" such a big step by the government and asked why was the parliament not taken into confidence over the issue.

"On what basis and under what conditions are talks being held with the TTP? Why was the parliament not taken into confidence? Why did the government feel the need to hold secret talks with the TTP in this way?" she asked.