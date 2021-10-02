ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Over 60mn people partially vaccinated against Covid-19: Asad Umar

  • NCOC head says over 30 million people have been fully vaccinated against the novel virus
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Oct 2021

Pakistan has vaccinated more than 60 million of its population with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as it expands its drive to inoculate 70 million people by the end of 2021, said Asad Umar on Saturday.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives said the number of fully vaccinated people will exceed 30 million.

The head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) maintained that Pakistan's intention of vaccinating 70 million people by December 31 will be achieved. He urged people to get inoculated immediately.

As per NCOC, 1,219,026 doses were administered across the country during the last 24 hours. So far, 84,039,376 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Pakistan.

In order to encourage people to get vaccinated, the government has imposed restrictions from October on unvaccinated individuals.

From October, only fully vaccinated citizens will be allowed to stay in the transportation business of students while only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter and work in shopping malls.

Moreover, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed domestic and international air travel.

Pakistan receives another batch of SinoVac, Sinopharm vaccines

Meanwhile, the country reported 1,664 new positive cases out of 51,796 tests conducted in 24 hours. Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 111 coronavirus cases, Punjab (524), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (243), Balochistan (17) and Sindh (769).

Presently, the total recoveries stand at 1,173,437 after the country reported 2,847 recoveries during the last 24 hours.

Moreover, the active number of cases have reached 46,934 while the critical number of cases stands at 3,511. During the last 24 hours, the novel virus claimed 46 more lives, taking the death toll to 27,831.

Robin Mitha Oct 02, 2021 12:52pm
Very well done , great effort. However. they need to pick up the pace as we have one of the lowest if not the lowest vaccination rates in Asia an the Midfle East.
