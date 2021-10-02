ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,831
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,248,202
1,66424hr
3.21% positivity
Sindh
458,697
Punjab
432,190
Balochistan
32,943
Islamabad
105,590
KPK
174,260
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian oil, gas condensate output at highest since April 2020

Reuters Updated 02 Oct 2021

MOSCOW: Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.72 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest level since the 11.34 million bpd pumped in April 2020, Reuters calculations based on an Interfax report showed on Saturday.

Total oil and gas condensate production was 43.86 million tonnes last month, Interfax news agency reported citing official data, versus 44.09 million tonnes in August, when it edged down following fire at Gazprom's processing plant.

Interfax also said on Saturday that output of natural gas in Russia rose last month by almost 10% from August to 61.05 billion cubic metres.

The rise in Russian oil and gas condensate production was in line with previous reports.

An industry source said output of gas condensate, a type of light oil which is excluded from Russia's output quota under the OPEC+ deal, has almost recovered last month to the levels of July, when condensate production stood at 3.07 million tonnes.

The OPEC+ group of leading oil producers, which includes Russia, is holding an online meeting to decide on further production policy on Monday.

Oil settles near 3-year high ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Under the current arrangement the group is raising its cumulative output by 400,000 barrels per day each month.

Industry sources said that OPEC+ was considering going beyond its existing deal against a backdrop of oil near a three-year high and consumer pressure for more supply.

OPEC oil output also rose in September to its highest since April 2020, a Reuters survey found, as Nigerian output recovered from involuntary losses and the group's top producers further eased supply curbs under a pact with its allies.

OPEC gas output oil output

Comments

1000 characters

Russian oil, gas condensate output at highest since April 2020

Govt-TTP talks taking place in Afghanistan: PM

Sept SPI decreases 0.10pc WoW

Hike in prices of POL products: Opposition MNAs stage protest

SNGPL, SSGCL consumers: Ogra fixes provisional RLNG prices for Sept

'Inflated' tax notices to Shehbaz, late Kulsoom: FBR given last opportunity to furnish proof

Afghan interpreters who worked for the Dutch summoned by Taliban: Dutch TV

Rs2.983trn fiscal deficit financed through domestic debt

Tarin tells Senate: GDP growth rate to exceed 5pc

Agri growth target unlikely to be achieved

US official calls for Pakistan action on militants before visit

Read more stories