Govt-TTP talks taking place in Afghanistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Pakistan government was in talks with some of the groups of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to achieve peace and reconciliation.

According to an excerpt from an interview to TRT television which will be aired on Saturday, he said, "We are in talks with some of them so that we forgive them, they become normal citizens and there is reconciliation. There are different groups which form the TTP."

He said the talks with TTP were taking place in Afghanistan.

To a question, PM Imran emphasized, "I do not believe in military solutions. I am for anti-military solutions."

"I always believe as a politician that political dialogue is the way ahead which I always believed was the case in Afghanistan." he said.

"We might not reach some sort of conclusion in the end, a settlement but we are talking," he added.