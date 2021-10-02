ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
US official calls for Pakistan action on militants before visit

AFP 02 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON: A top US official called Friday for Pakistan to take action against all extremist groups ahead of a visit to Islamabad, which has sought reconciliation with militants both at home and in Afghanistan.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet on October 7-8 with officials in Pakistan.

US official to visit Pakistan, India

"We seek a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism and we expect sustained action against all militant and terrorist groups without distinction," Sherman told reporters.

"Both of our countries have suffered terribly from the scourge of terrorism and we look forward to cooperative efforts to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats," she said from Switzerland, her first stop on a trip that will also take her to India and Uzbekistan.

Pakistan Taliban terrorist groups Afghanistan situation

