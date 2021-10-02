Proposed US bill an attempt to 'pass the buck': Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Friday, termed the proposed bill in the US Senate, which seeks to sanction Taliban and its supporters as an attempt to "pass the buck" and warned against scapegoating Pakistan for the fiasco in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister was speaking at a joint news conference along with visiting Foreign Minister of Denmark Jeppe Kofod after holding their bilateral talks.

Responding to question about the proposed bill in the US Senate, which seeks to sanction Taliban and its supporters and its possible implications for Pakistan, Qureshi said Pakistan would protect its interests and defend its position.

"Obviously, we cannot overlook its implications for Pakistan. We are cognizant and we will do everything possible to explain what the correct position is...Pakistan believes in engagement, communication and, obviously, defending our interest. We will defend our position because we have a lot to share with the US Congress," he said.

Qureshi said the proposed bill did not have the bipartisan understanding over it in the US Congress, adding it was a bill presented by a group of Republican senators, who had had a view on how the US government should have responded to the situation in Afghanistan.

"They [movers of the bill] are critical to some of their own policies. They are people who were against the US withdrawal and they are of the view that immediate withdrawal should not have taken place. They have a right to their views," he said, adding they had to understand the positive role Pakistan had played in fighting terrorism, the positive role in facilitating the peace process.

He said they also have to understand as to what were the causes behind the debacle in Afghanistan.

"Scapegoating Pakistan would be overlooking ground realities and they have to understand that a partnership with Pakistan is required in the future to achieve stability in Afghanistan and in the region. So, let's not be excessively obsessed with the bill, as it is an attempt and let's not forget there are lobbies in the US and there are neighbours in our region who would like to play up the bill. To me, it is an attempt to pass the buck," he said, adding Pakistan had sufficient reasons to defend its cause.

Responding another query about any permission to be given to the US drones to use Pakistan's air space for operation against al-Qaeda targets in Afghanistan, he said it was up to the cabinet to make any decision after due deliberation, while keeping Pakistan's own national interests.

Qureshi said that in his meeting with the visiting Foreign Minister of Denmark, he shared with him Pakistan's perspective on the Afghanistan situation and the regional security.

He said they also reviewed the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Denmark, noting that the relationship was in an upward trajectory.

He said there was a lot to be done and for the reason. The two sides discussed ways to put in extra efforts to increase bilateral trade and attract more investments into Pakistan.

He said cooperation in renewable energy and advantages of enhanced parliamentary interaction were discussed.

He said the Danish foreign minister was shared areas of interests where Pakistan could benefit from Danish help such as renewable energy.

Qureshi said he also asked Foreign Minister Kofod to look into the visa categorisation and to have a fresh look into the travel advisory.

He thanked his Danish counterpart for support on GSP Plus status for Pakistan at the European Union and its continued support in the days ahead.

He said he also shared with the visiting foreign minister, the concrete steps taken by Pakistan in line with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), "which are concrete, comprehensive and verifiable, and how Denmark can play its role in outing Pakistan from the FATF's grey list."

In his remarks, Danish Foreign Minister said they had "very productive, open and comprehensive" discussions on issue of mutual interest. He said the two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan in detail.

"We are, of course, deeply worried that Afghanistan can become a safe haven for the terrorist groups. The people of Pakistan know the horror of terrorists better than anyone else and thousands in this country have died," he said, adding Pakistan was an important country in the region.

To a question whether Denmark would recognise Taliban's government, he stated in categorical term that Denmark was not going to recognise the Taliban government.

He emphasized that it is important that Taliban deliver on commitments on human rights and inclusive government.

Foreign Minister Kofod said that in his meeting with Qureshi they also exchanged views on how to deal with the new Taliban regime and on how the government in Afghanistan could become more representative and inclusive as well as to ensure respecting fundamental human rights, rights of the women and minorities.

"And also ensuring that girls can also go to schools [in Afghanistan] which is very important," he added.

To another query as to whether he would take up the issue of human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir with India, he said: "We are fully in line with the EU and the UN to advocate for peaceful and diplomatic dialogue on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. This is what we want to see and what we respect."

On bilateral relations, he said the two countries had strong and long bilateral relationship and they planned to strengthen it further in areas such as trade, climate change and energy.

On the renewable energy, he said there was a lot to do and work together.

He said Pakistan was an important country to security and stability in the region as well as to the security and stability in Afghanistan.

