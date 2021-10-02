ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Pakistan

Denmark's FM lauds PCAA

Recorder Report 02 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, who arrived at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) through a special chartered flight, has appreciated Pakistan's role in the effective and smooth evacuation of different nationals from Afghanistan.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the visiting foreign minister appreciated the PCAA and the efforts of the airport staff for extending gratitude and for making extraordinary arrangements for evacuation.

The spokesman said the Danish FM also lauded the tireless round-the-clock work put in by the airport administration and its staff to deal with the emergency evacuation situation from Afghanistan.

Danish FM said "he finds Pakistan's system very different from that of Denmark but he can safely say that Pakistan's system surely works."

The visiting dignitary also visited the B4 and B5 lounges of the airport facility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

