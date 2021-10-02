AP MSPIDA elects office-bearers

KARACHI: Zahid Manzoor, Muhammad Arif Siddiqui and Shahzad Sarfraz have been elected as Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman of All Pakistan Motorcycle Spare Parts Importers & Dealers Association (AP MSPIDA) for year 2021-2022 respectively.

Earlier 6 new members were elected unopposed as member's of Executive Committee.

