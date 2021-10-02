ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

China moves away from coal

02 Oct 2021

EDITORIAL: China's pledge to end public financing of overseas coal-fired power plants comes as a shot in the arm of climate control efforts. And it could not have picked a more opportune time for the announcement; just as the world was preparing for the COP26 UN climate change summit due in November. Beijing was, of course, under a lot of pressure to move away from coal, especially since it became the world's second-biggest economy just a few years ago, and that pressure amplified when countries close to home, like Japan and South Korea, also embraced green energy and dumped the 'poison energy' of coal. This is the kind of news that makes everybody happy, even western capitals that are not used to welcoming anything coming out of Beijing.

Still, it's not as if this news would not have raised any concern whatsoever anywhere at all. Pakistan is among countries where the Chinese have already invested in coal-based power plants, even as part of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor), and there's been no announcement yet about the fate of such projects. Some are ongoing and some are planned for the future. One would assume, though without the benefit of any definite information from China that they would be inclined to complete the projects that are already underway and renegotiate the ones that are to follow. The sooner such details are worked out the better because a lot of time, money and energy go into preparing projects.

Pakistan would have to redo some of the planning as a result of China's decision, but it's not really in a position to complain too much. Prime Minister Imran Khan has made climate change a big part of his agenda; and has placed it ahead of matters like Kashmir and Afghanistan during his speeches at the UN (United Nations). He's also pledged to phase out coal by 2030 and shift to greener ways of producing energy. Pakistan is ranked high among countries that suffer the most from climate change, even though its own contribution to it is negligible. But that only means that we must speed up our conversion to coal-free energy and if the Chinese push makes us rush towards our own deadlines, then all the better.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UNITED NATIONS CPEC Imran Khan power plants UN Climate Change

Comments

Comments are closed.

China moves away from coal

Govt-TTP talks taking place in Afghanistan: PM

Sept SPI decreases 0.10pc WoW

Hike in prices of POL products: Opposition MNAs stage protest

Emerging market 'cryptoization' threatens financial stability: IMF

India says no decision on Air India sale

SNGPL, SSGCL consumers: Ogra fixes provisional RLNG prices for Sept

'Inflated' tax notices to Shehbaz, late Kulsoom: FBR given last opportunity to furnish proof

Rs2.983trn fiscal deficit financed through domestic debt

Tarin tells Senate: GDP growth rate to exceed 5pc

Agri growth target unlikely to be achieved

Read more stories