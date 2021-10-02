Wahab deserves praise

New KMC (Karachi Metropolitan Corporation) administrator Murtuza Wahab deserves a lot of praise for skilfully handling the challenge the current spell of rains had thrown up for him. He seems to have vindicated the decision of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who reportedly had chosen him for this position. Declaring a holiday on Friday and asking people to remain indoor in response to a grim weather forecast clearly shows PPP's new approach to Karachi, the capital of Sindh and financial capital of Pakistan. But Wahab still has to work really harder for the resolution of civic issues that plague this city of teeming millions.

Sana Hamid (Karachi)

