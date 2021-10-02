Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

ANL
20.64
Increased By
▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC
14.54
Increased By
▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL
21.60
Increased By
▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP
8.19
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO
8.19
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL
17.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL
22.92
Increased By
▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL
15.40
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL
7.55
Increased By
▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL
17.38
Increased By
▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL
35.15
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL
6.07
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL
19.35
Increased By
▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO
35.48
Increased By
▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL
3.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL
2.50
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF
35.35
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL
124.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE
4.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL
28.05
Increased By
▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL
8.95
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER
7.00
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL
17.15
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC
9.30
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK
1.51
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP
47.93
Increased By
▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE
18.10
Increased By
▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG
159.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY
31.02
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL
2.78
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
