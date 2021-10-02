ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 02 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (October 1, 2021).

============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
============================================================================================
Member                              Company                          Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                of Shares
============================================================================================
FDM Capital                         Aisha Steel Mills                 102,000          20.47
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          102,000          20.47
M. M. M. A. Khanani                 Attock Refinery                     2,000         258.00
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,000         258.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.                     D.G.Cement                          2,000          86.02
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,000          86.02
Arif Habib Ltd.                     Fauji Bin Qasim                    18,000          22.50
RAH Sec.                                                              200,000          22.00
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          218,000          22.04
Fawad Yusuf Sec.                    Ghani Global Holding                3,000          35.10
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            3,000          35.10
MRA Sec.                            Jah. Siddiqui & Co.               115,000          26.34
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          115,000          26.34
EFG Hermes                          Meezan Bank Ltd.                   99,622         140.00
BIPL Securities                                                         2,000         139.00
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          101,622         139.98
EFG Hermes                          P. S. O.                              100         198.50
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              100         198.50
MRA Sec.                            Pakistan Alum. Bev.                 5,000          53.00
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000          53.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani                 Power Cement                       25,000          10.50
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           25,000          10.50
Fawad Yusuf Sec.                    TPL Corp Ltd.                       1,500          21.50
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,500          21.50
RAH Sec.                            TPL Properties Ltd                300,000          62.83
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          300,000          62.83
M/s. Ktrade Securities              TPLTrackker Limited.                  500          16.98
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500          16.98
RAH Sec.                            TRG Pakistan Ltd.                  70,000         157.00
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           70,000         157.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani                 United Brands Ltd.                 50,500          31.00
                                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           50,500          31.00
============================================================================================
                                    Total Turnover                    996,222
============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Govt-TTP talks taking place in Afghanistan: PM

Sept SPI decreases 0.10pc WoW

Hike in prices of POL products: Opposition MNAs stage protest

Emerging market 'cryptoization' threatens financial stability: IMF

India says no decision on Air India sale

SNGPL, SSGCL consumers: Ogra fixes provisional RLNG prices for Sept

'Inflated' tax notices to Shehbaz, late Kulsoom: FBR given last opportunity to furnish proof

Rs2.983trn fiscal deficit financed through domestic debt

Tarin tells Senate: GDP growth rate to exceed 5pc

Agri growth target unlikely to be achieved

Read more stories