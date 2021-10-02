KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (October 1, 2021).

============================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================================ FDM Capital Aisha Steel Mills 102,000 20.47 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 102,000 20.47 M. M. M. A. Khanani Attock Refinery 2,000 258.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 258.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. D.G.Cement 2,000 86.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 86.02 Arif Habib Ltd. Fauji Bin Qasim 18,000 22.50 RAH Sec. 200,000 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 218,000 22.04 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Ghani Global Holding 3,000 35.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 35.10 MRA Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 115,000 26.34 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 115,000 26.34 EFG Hermes Meezan Bank Ltd. 99,622 140.00 BIPL Securities 2,000 139.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 101,622 139.98 EFG Hermes P. S. O. 100 198.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 198.50 MRA Sec. Pakistan Alum. Bev. 5,000 53.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 53.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Power Cement 25,000 10.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 10.50 Fawad Yusuf Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 1,500 21.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 21.50 RAH Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 300,000 62.83 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 62.83 M/s. Ktrade Securities TPLTrackker Limited. 500 16.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 16.98 RAH Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 70,000 157.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 157.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani United Brands Ltd. 50,500 31.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,500 31.00 ============================================================================================ Total Turnover 996,222 ============================================================================================

