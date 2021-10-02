Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
02 Oct 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (October 1, 2021).
============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
============================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
============================================================================================
FDM Capital Aisha Steel Mills 102,000 20.47
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 102,000 20.47
M. M. M. A. Khanani Attock Refinery 2,000 258.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 258.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. D.G.Cement 2,000 86.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 86.02
Arif Habib Ltd. Fauji Bin Qasim 18,000 22.50
RAH Sec. 200,000 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 218,000 22.04
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Ghani Global Holding 3,000 35.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 35.10
MRA Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 115,000 26.34
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 115,000 26.34
EFG Hermes Meezan Bank Ltd. 99,622 140.00
BIPL Securities 2,000 139.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 101,622 139.98
EFG Hermes P. S. O. 100 198.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 198.50
MRA Sec. Pakistan Alum. Bev. 5,000 53.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 53.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Power Cement 25,000 10.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 10.50
Fawad Yusuf Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 1,500 21.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 21.50
RAH Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 300,000 62.83
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 62.83
M/s. Ktrade Securities TPLTrackker Limited. 500 16.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 16.98
RAH Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 70,000 157.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 157.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani United Brands Ltd. 50,500 31.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,500 31.00
============================================================================================
Total Turnover 996,222
============================================================================================
