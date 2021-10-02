KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 1, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,707.10 High: 4,728.37 Low: 4,654.25 Net Change: (+) 8.80 Volume ('000): 220,585 Value ('000): 7,190,713 Makt Cap 1,074,004,018,737 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,889.76 NET CH. (-) 52.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,342.96 NET CH. (+) 13.55 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,487.51 NET CH. (-) 23.74 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,737.44 NET CH. (-) 1.78 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,739.85 NET CH. (-) 7.66 ------------------------------------ As on: 1-October-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021