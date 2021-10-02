Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 1, 2021). ==================================== BR...
02 Oct 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 1, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,707.10
High: 4,728.37
Low: 4,654.25
Net Change: (+) 8.80
Volume ('000): 220,585
Value ('000): 7,190,713
Makt Cap 1,074,004,018,737
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,889.76
NET CH. (-) 52.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,342.96
NET CH. (+) 13.55
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,487.51
NET CH. (-) 23.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,737.44
NET CH. (-) 1.78
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,739.85
NET CH. (-) 7.66
------------------------------------
As on: 1-October-2021
====================================
