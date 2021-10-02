KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (October 1, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 172.10 172.50 DKK 26.58 26.68 SAUDIA RIYAL 45.70 46.15 NOK 19.55 19.65 UAE DIRHAM 47.00 47.70 SEK 19.37 19.47 EURO 198.50 200.00 AUD $ 123.00 124.00 UK POUND 231.70 233.80 CAD $ 135.00 136.50 JAPANI YEN 1.53153 1.55153 INDIAN RUPEE 2.20 2.40 CHF 183.41 184.41 CHINESE YUAN 25.70 26.20 AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00 =========================================================================

