Open market rates of foreign currencies
02 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (October 1, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 172.10 172.50 DKK 26.58 26.68
SAUDIA RIYAL 45.70 46.15 NOK 19.55 19.65
UAE DIRHAM 47.00 47.70 SEK 19.37 19.47
EURO 198.50 200.00 AUD $ 123.00 124.00
UK POUND 231.70 233.80 CAD $ 135.00 136.50
JAPANI YEN 1.53153 1.55153 INDIAN RUPEE 2.20 2.40
CHF 183.41 184.41 CHINESE YUAN 25.70 26.20
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
