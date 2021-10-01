ANL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.54%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
ASL 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.44%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.98%)
FFBL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.38%)
GGGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.42%)
GGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
JSCL 19.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.36%)
KAPCO 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.28%)
KEL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 124.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.1%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 47.79 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.15%)
TELE 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.97%)
TRG 160.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.29%)
UNITY 31.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
WTL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.32%)
BR100 4,713 Increased By ▲ 109.15 (2.37%)
BR30 22,609 Increased By ▲ 577.09 (2.62%)
KSE100 44,899 Increased By ▲ 702.22 (1.59%)
KSE30 17,634 Increased By ▲ 266.22 (1.53%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Oil slips as OPEC+ considers boosting output in tight market

Reuters 01 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices dropped on Friday on the prospect that the OPEC+ supplier alliance might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns, with soaring gas prices spurring power producers to switch from gas to oil.

Brent crude futures fell 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $78.19 a barrel at 0638 GMT, but were still heading for a small rise on the week, marking a fourth straight week of gains.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 15 cents to $74.88 a barrel, though the contract remained on track to post a sixth consecutive week of rises.

All eyes are now on a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+, on Monday, where producers will discuss whether to go beyond their existing deal to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November and December.

Four OPEC+ sources said adding more oil was being looked at as a scenario, without giving details on volumes or dates, against a backdrop of oil hovering near a three-year high and pressure from consumers for more supply.

"There is a chance they might further raise output given how high prices are," said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore's OCBC bank.

"Last time we saw $80, supply was considerably more than where we are right now and I think the world could do with some extra barrels now given the global energy crunch."

Consultancy Energy Aspects expects OPEC+ to roll over its decision to raise output by 400,000 barrels per day each month between August and December. Brent would need to sustain above $80 to change that, analyst Virendra Chauhan said.

ANZ Research analysts said in a note: "The upcoming OPEC+ meeting on Monday will be crucial for oil price direction next week. A production increase beyond 400,000 bpd would see some short-term relief."

In the United States, the Biden administration's concern about high oil prices was on the agenda for a meeting between US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

With natural gas prices soaring globally, power producers have been turning to fuel oil or diesel instead of gas, yanking oil prices higher. Generators in Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Middle East have already started switching fuels.

"This suggests that we should see strong oil demand in the coming months, which means a tighter-than-expected oil market through until the end of the year," ING commodity analysts said in a note.

