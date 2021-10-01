Denmark’s minister arrives

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod has arrived on a two-day official visit to Pakistan to exchange views with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on issues of mutual interest and the regional situation, including Afghanistan.

The visit is taking place on the invitation of Foreign Minister Qureshi from September 30 - October 1, 2021, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday. It stated that the two foreign ministers will exchange views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Kofod will also interact with other dignitaries.

