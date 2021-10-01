Army captain martyred in gun battle with terrorists

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army captain was martyred during a gun battle with terrorists in Tank.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tank on the reported presence of the terrorists.

In the gun battle, TTP terrorist commander Khawaza Din alias Sher Khan got killed.

During the intense exchange of fire, 27-year-old Captain Sikandar, a resident of Pakpattan, also embraced Shahadat (martyrdom). The security forces during the operation also recovered weapons and ammunition from the hideout of the terrorists.

A couple of days ago, security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan District on the reported presence of terrorists, present inside a hideout. During intense exchange of fire, 10 terrorists including four terrorist commanders were killed. Weapons and a large quantity of ammunition were also recovered from the hideout.