Punjab PA passes LRRH (Amend) Bill 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed the Lahore Ring Road Authority (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Punjab Commission For Regularisation of Irregular Housing Schemes Bill 2021 with majority.

All these bills were presented in the House after the consultation with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi . Earlier, the passage of the bills were deferred when the speaker showed his reservations on the bills.

PPP MPA Mahdoom Usman Mahmood said that government is trying to the destroy the future of medical students on the name of National Licensing Exam. PML (N) MPA Malik Arshad said the students were on the roads against NLE examination.

Speaking on the point order PML (N) MPA Sheikh Allauddin has allowed to construct buildings of more than 350 feet height. Responding to the point of order Law Minister Raja Basharat said that government has not allowed construction of buildings of 350 feet height.

