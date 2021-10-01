ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Launching ceremony of first-ever Mazdoor Card held

01 Oct 2021

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and Punjab Employees’ Social Security Institution (PESSI) have launched “Punjab Mazdoor Card powered by BOP” which is Pakistan’s first-ever Mazdoor Card exclusively designed for labour workforce.

An MoU has been signed between BOP and PESSI with the objective to achieve digitization of the health & social security programs and financial empowerment of labour workforce in Punjab. The MoU ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Minister for Labour and Human Resource Department Ansar Majeed Khan, Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Board, Punjab Yasir Humayun, Commissioner PESSI Syed Bilal Haider, President & CEO of The Bank of Punjab Zafar Masud, Group Chief Consumer & Digital Banking Group BOP Zahid Mustafa and many more dignitaries.

Punjab Mazdoor Card - Powered by BOP, brings a new revolution in the country with a step forward towards financial inclusion of labour workforce, an exclusively designed ATM/ Debit Card with direct disbursement of health and social financial benefits into the card which include sickness, maternity, injury, death grants, Disablement gratuity, pensions and more offered by PESSI. Punjab Mazdoor Card will eventually play a major role in digitization of Labour Wage Payment in Punjab.—PR

