Launching ceremony of first-ever Mazdoor Card held

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and Punjab Employees’ Social Security Institution (PESSI) have launched “Punjab Mazdoor Card powered by BOP” which is Pakistan’s first-ever Mazdoor Card exclusively designed for labour workforce.

An MoU has been signed between BOP and PESSI with the objective to achieve digitization of the health & social security programs and financial empowerment of labour workforce in Punjab. The MoU ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Minister for Labour and Human Resource Department Ansar Majeed Khan, Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Board, Punjab Yasir Humayun, Commissioner PESSI Syed Bilal Haider, President & CEO of The Bank of Punjab Zafar Masud, Group Chief Consumer & Digital Banking Group BOP Zahid Mustafa and many more dignitaries.

Punjab Mazdoor Card - Powered by BOP, brings a new revolution in the country with a step forward towards financial inclusion of labour workforce, an exclusively designed ATM/ Debit Card with direct disbursement of health and social financial benefits into the card which include sickness, maternity, injury, death grants, Disablement gratuity, pensions and more offered by PESSI. Punjab Mazdoor Card will eventually play a major role in digitization of Labour Wage Payment in Punjab.—PR

