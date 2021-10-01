Sindh: likely rains may trigger urban flooding

KARACHI: The swirling cyclonic windstorm on Thursday battered most parts of Sindh, which is barrelling towards Balochistan, as the Met Office warned seafarers of the coastal areas to remain at the moorage.

In a first of its kind warning in the entire monsoon, the Met said that sea is expected to remain rough to very rough with a high tidal surge at times till Sunday, Oct 3, when the cyclone dissipates at the coast of Indian Gujarat.

Torrential rains, which are likely to fall in Sindh and Balochistan till Oct 3, may also trigger floods in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaeed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani.

The continuing windstorm may strike the vulnerable structures in both the provinces, as the Met asked the authorities to remain on toes to meet the weatherly challenges.

The weather synoptic situation suggests that a well-marked low-pressure area has intensified into a depression, as the Met forecast the maritime weather system is likely to strengthen further into a cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours before falling off north-westwards.

Winds are expected to gust in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab with rain-wind-thundershowers and heavy falls in lower Sindh and coastal belt of Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021