ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Forex reserves fall by $252m

Recorder Report 01 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $252 million during last week.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) weekly report issued on Thursday, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $ 26.151 billion as on September 24, down from $26.403 billion on September 17.

During the week under review, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 249 million to $19.295 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.856 billion, down $3 million.

The SBP’s foreign exchange reserves are continuously declining due to external debt servicing and rising current account deficit. Cumulatively, the foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP fell sharply $728 million during last two weeks. The SBP’s reserves were $ 20.023 billion as on September 10 compared to $19.294 billion on September 24.

