All municipal bodies on emergency duty: Murtaza

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that all necessary steps have been taken and the city’s administration is active in view of rains and strong winds forecast by Met Department.

“All municipal bodies including Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Sindh Solid Waste Management, DMCs and Traffic Police are on emergency duty. The Sindh Chief Minister has also assigned duties to the Cabinet members regarding rains to assist the city administration as per the situation,” he said in a statement. Wahab said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority is active and with the help of it, pumps have been installed for drainage of rain water in low lying areas and large pumps were installed in areas where drainage was difficult.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021