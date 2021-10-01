FPCCI Export Awards: Alvi distributes awards among top exporters

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi, while addressing the 44th FPCCI Export Awards distribution ceremony said that today Pakistan has overcome its Covid-related problems to a great extent and economic growth is moving in the right direction and we are very hopeful that we will give a better Pakistan to our future generations.

Despite the challenging circumstances, our business community continuing business with great diligence to increase the country’s exports.

On this occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi distributed awards for the best performance among the top exporters this year. Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, SVP FPCCI, Mian Anjum Nisar, immediate former president, Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, VP SAARC Chamber, Mohammad Zahid Shah, Chaudhry Mohammad Saleem Bhullar, Mohammad Hanif Lakhany, Ather Sultan Chawla – VPs FPCCI, Qurban Ali, Chairman FPCCI Capital Office, Mirza Abdul Rehman, Chief Coordinator and a large number of prominent exporters and traders from all over Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK participated in the high-profile event held at the President House, Islamabad.

Maggo said that we are happy that Pakistan is moving towards economic growth, prosperity and stability and will emerge as one of the economic powers in the region.

FPCCI chief added that we need to move beyond the conventional products and markets for exports and take full advantage of the changes taking place in the region. He mentioned that the government should not ignore the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry in economic policy-making.

FPCCI should be consulted before imposing new taxes and increasing existing taxes, he added.

Mian Anjum Nisar in his address said that despite all the difficulties, exporters are working hard for the development of the country. Due to the increase in cost of doing business in China, it has become very difficult to do business there.

If the Government of Pakistan facilitates the reduction of cost of doing business, then companies from many countries, including China, will invest in Pakistan and Pakistan’s economy will be improved, he added.

Mian Anjum Nisar further added the government’s initiatives were commendable; but, on the other hand, the business community was also facing difficulties due to many policy initiatives; which the government should seriously reconsider.

In his keynote address, Dr Arif Alvi said that I am happy that FPCCI is an institution which has been playing its role for the promotion of exports unrelentingly for decades and connecting Pakistan’s business community through its platform.

He further said that Pakistan is located in a very important geographical location and connected to South Asia, Central Asia and West Asia. He said that he believes that our business community needs to take advantage of this unique position to promote its trade and exports. The government is fully aware of the problems of SMEs and providing a conducive environment for the business community.

Alvi said that restoring the economy is the first priority of the government and we want to increase the exports and accelerate the economic growth. If we can eradicate dishonesty and corruption from this country, then Pakistan will get its rightful place in the world community, he added.

He congratulated all 44th Export Award Trophy of FPCCI winners. It is pertinent to note that Reliance Petrochem Industries, Pak-Arab Refinery and Shan Foods won the top three export awards of Pakistan.

FPCCI congratulates the senior leadership of the institution, specifically Mirza Abdul Rehman and Qurban Ali, for the highly successful, largely attended and extraordinary 44th Export Awards distribution ceremony.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021