Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 145,133 tonnes of cargo comprising 119,290 tonnes of import cargo and 25,843 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 119,290 comprised of 40,848 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,070 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,436 tonnes of DAP, 4,008 tonnes of Sugar, 13,708 tonnes of Wheat and 48,220 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 25,843 tonnes comprised of 25,143 tonnes of containerized cargo and 700 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

-Approximately, 5844 containers comprising of 3317 containers import and 2527 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1037 of 20’s and 1040 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 100 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 637 of 20’s and 337 of 40’s loaded containers while 76 of 20’s and 705 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 02 ships namely, Christina Ocean and Merry Star have berth at Karachi Port on the same day.

Approximately, 05 Annegret, Cosco Rotterdam, Akij Star, Jal Laxmi and Ps Pisa have sailed out from Karachi Port on 30-09-2021.

Nearly 11 cargos namely, GS Future, CL Belle, Irene, AMahboobah, Amagi Galaxy, Bernadette, Northern Dexterty, Gyundai Colombo, Discovery, Annita and Global Effort were expected to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker ‘Al-Soor-II’ left the port on Thursday morning, while six more ships, Safmarine Nyassa, MSC Pegasus, NCC Danah, Star Eos, Da Liang and Star Pathfinder are expected to sail in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 163,330 tonnes, comprising 115,143 tonnes imports cargo and 48,187 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,763 Containers (2,236 TEUs Imports and 2,527 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Seven ships, Argolikos, Irenes Ray, Philadelphia Express, Bitumen Princess-II, African Spoon Bill, Ginza and Faros scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal, Palm oil and Furnace oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, MW-4, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Thursday, 30th September-2021.

