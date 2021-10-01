ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
PSAA elects office-bearers

01 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pakistan Ship’s Agents Association (PSAA) was held here Thursday at a local hotel and following office-bearers were declared elected to the Executive Committee for the term 2021-2022: Capt. Javed Iqbal Chairman, Jawed Iqbal Senior Vice Chairman, and Ovais-ur-Rehman Vice Chairman.

Mohammed A Rajpar, Younus Vayani, Adil Khan, Mazhar Imam Hashmi, Abdul Rauf, Taimur Badat and Amin Sardar Ali Bhola were elected as Executive Committee Members.

Capt. Javed Iqbal has been elected unopposed as Chairman of Pakistan Ship’s Agents Association (PSAA) for the term 2021-2022. He has about 28 years’ hands on experience at shore in the shipping/ maritime industry in addition to his sailing affair.

In his acceptance speech Capt. Javed Iqbal has expressed his intention of better and closer working between the Maritime sector, Business Community and the Government especially with a view to increase exports from Pakistan. He appreciated the outgoing Chairman Mohammed A Rajpar and his team for their hard work to serve the interests of Ports and Shipping sector which is vital for the development and economic progress of every country.—PR

