BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 30, 2021). ====================================...
01 Oct 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 30, 2021).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 4,698.30
High: 4,698.30
Low: 4,574.71
Net Change: (+) 80.32
Volume ('000): 343,668
Value ('000): 11,110,790
Makt Cap 1,071,996,759,043
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 5,942.35
NET CH. (+) 191.20
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 9,329.41
NET CH. (+) 127.79
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 5,511.25
NET CH. (+) 81.05
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,739.22
NET CH. (+) 78.19
BR TECH. & COMM.
Day Close: 4,747.51
NET CH. (+) 0.81
As on: 30-September-2021
