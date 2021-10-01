KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,698.30 High: 4,698.30 Low: 4,574.71 Net Change: (+) 80.32 Volume ('000): 343,668 Value ('000): 11,110,790 Makt Cap 1,071,996,759,043 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,942.35 NET CH. (+) 191.20 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,329.41 NET CH. (+) 127.79 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,511.25 NET CH. (+) 81.05 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,739.22 NET CH. (+) 78.19 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,747.51 NET CH. (+) 0.81 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-September-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021