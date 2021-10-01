WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== September 30, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Sep-21 28-Sep-21 27-Sep-21 24-Sep-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.109372 0.109436 0.109185 0.109048 Euro 0.824454 0.825101 0.825125 0.825839 Japanese yen 0.0063374 0.006364 0.006366 0.006383 U.K. pound 0.955402 0.96104 0.966338 0.965088 U.S. dollar 0.707443 0.706543 0.705356 0.704701 Algerian dinar 0.0051681 0.005165 0.005159 0.005162 Australian dollar 0.513179 0.516483 0.513781 0.51422 Botswana pula 0.0626087 0.06267 0.062777 0.063 Brazilian real 0.130604 0.130358 0.131911 0.131895 Brunei dollar 0.521098 0.521858 0.521597 0.522001 Canadian dollar 0.555249 0.557211 0.558167 0.555758 Chilean peso 0.0008858 0.000888 0.000894 0.000895 Colombian peso 0.0001841 0.000184 0.000183 0.000184 Czech koruna 0.0323861 - 0.032423 0.0325 Danish krone 0.110874 0.110961 0.110964 0.111057 Indian rupee 0.0095403 0.009577 0.009576 0.009563 Israeli New Shekel 0.22025 - 0.220149 0.22015 Korean won 0.0005985 0.000601 0.0006 0.000596 Kuwaiti dinar 2.34758 2.34576 2.3426 - Malaysian ringgit 0.169043 0.168908 0.168544 0.168548 Mauritian rupee 0.0165456 0.01653 0.016496 - Mexican peso 0.0345133 0.034795 0.035083 0.035039 New Zealand dollar 0.49139 0.494863 0.495372 0.49766 Norwegian krone 0.0812835 0.081677 0.081975 0.081855 Omani rial 1.8399 - - - Peruvian sol 0.171501 0.171325 0.171161 0.171627 Philippine peso 0.0138859 0.013875 0.013989 0.01399 Polish zloty 0.178269 0.178664 0.17959 0.179459 Qatari riyal 0.194352 0.194105 0.193779 - Russian ruble 0.0097229 0.009744 0.009707 0.009652 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.188651 0.188411 0.188095 - Singapore dollar 0.521098 0.521858 0.521597 0.522001 South African rand 0.0470659 0.046806 0.046816 - Swedish krona 0.0810182 0.080976 0.081375 0.081607 Swiss franc 0.761961 0.761197 0.761477 0.763697 Thai baht 0.0208963 0.020983 0.021098 - Trinidadian dollar 0.1048 0.104527 0.104321 - U.A.E. dirham 0.192633 0.192387 0.192064 - Uruguayan peso 0.0164967 0.016502 0.016522 0.016508 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021