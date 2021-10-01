WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
September 30, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 29-Sep-21 28-Sep-21 27-Sep-21 24-Sep-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.109372 0.109436 0.109185 0.109048
Euro 0.824454 0.825101 0.825125 0.825839
Japanese yen 0.0063374 0.006364 0.006366 0.006383
U.K. pound 0.955402 0.96104 0.966338 0.965088
U.S. dollar 0.707443 0.706543 0.705356 0.704701
Algerian dinar 0.0051681 0.005165 0.005159 0.005162
Australian dollar 0.513179 0.516483 0.513781 0.51422
Botswana pula 0.0626087 0.06267 0.062777 0.063
Brazilian real 0.130604 0.130358 0.131911 0.131895
Brunei dollar 0.521098 0.521858 0.521597 0.522001
Canadian dollar 0.555249 0.557211 0.558167 0.555758
Chilean peso 0.0008858 0.000888 0.000894 0.000895
Colombian peso 0.0001841 0.000184 0.000183 0.000184
Czech koruna 0.0323861 - 0.032423 0.0325
Danish krone 0.110874 0.110961 0.110964 0.111057
Indian rupee 0.0095403 0.009577 0.009576 0.009563
Israeli New Shekel 0.22025 - 0.220149 0.22015
Korean won 0.0005985 0.000601 0.0006 0.000596
Kuwaiti dinar 2.34758 2.34576 2.3426 -
Malaysian ringgit 0.169043 0.168908 0.168544 0.168548
Mauritian rupee 0.0165456 0.01653 0.016496 -
Mexican peso 0.0345133 0.034795 0.035083 0.035039
New Zealand dollar 0.49139 0.494863 0.495372 0.49766
Norwegian krone 0.0812835 0.081677 0.081975 0.081855
Omani rial 1.8399 - - -
Peruvian sol 0.171501 0.171325 0.171161 0.171627
Philippine peso 0.0138859 0.013875 0.013989 0.01399
Polish zloty 0.178269 0.178664 0.17959 0.179459
Qatari riyal 0.194352 0.194105 0.193779 -
Russian ruble 0.0097229 0.009744 0.009707 0.009652
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.188651 0.188411 0.188095 -
Singapore dollar 0.521098 0.521858 0.521597 0.522001
South African rand 0.0470659 0.046806 0.046816 -
Swedish krona 0.0810182 0.080976 0.081375 0.081607
Swiss franc 0.761961 0.761197 0.761477 0.763697
Thai baht 0.0208963 0.020983 0.021098 -
Trinidadian dollar 0.1048 0.104527 0.104321 -
U.A.E. dirham 0.192633 0.192387 0.192064 -
Uruguayan peso 0.0164967 0.016502 0.016522 0.016508
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
