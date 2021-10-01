Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
01 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (September 30, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 172.40 172.80 DKK 26.58 26.68
SAUDIA RIYAL 45.80 46.20 NOK 19.27 19.37
UAE DIRHAM 47.30 47.90 SEK 19.33 19.43
EURO 199.00 200.50 AUD $ 123.00 124.00
UK POUND 231.50 234.00 CAD $ 135.00 136.50
JAPANI YEN 1.52078 1.54078 INDIAN RUPEE 2.20 2.40
CHF 182.68 183.68 CHINESE YUAN 25.50 26.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.