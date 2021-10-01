KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 172.40 172.80 DKK 26.58 26.68 SAUDIA RIYAL 45.80 46.20 NOK 19.27 19.37 UAE DIRHAM 47.30 47.90 SEK 19.33 19.43 EURO 199.00 200.50 AUD $ 123.00 124.00 UK POUND 231.50 234.00 CAD $ 135.00 136.50 JAPANI YEN 1.52078 1.54078 INDIAN RUPEE 2.20 2.40 CHF 182.68 183.68 CHINESE YUAN 25.50 26.50 AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00 =========================================================================

