Bill buying rates per unit of currency
01 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (September 30, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 170.28 170.09 169.91 169.54 169.16 168.79 168.42
EUR 197.65 197.49 197.40 197.16 196.85 196.52 196.22
GBP 229.12 228.86 228.63 228.20 227.69 227.15 226.63
===========================================================================
