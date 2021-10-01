KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (September 30, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 170.28 170.09 169.91 169.54 169.16 168.79 168.42 EUR 197.65 197.49 197.40 197.16 196.85 196.52 196.22 GBP 229.12 228.86 228.63 228.20 227.69 227.15 226.63 ===========================================================================

