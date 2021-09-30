ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
Honda increases bike prices for the sixth time in 2021

  • The company has increased bike prices by up to 5% without giving a reason
Syed Ahmed 30 Sep 2021

Atlas Honda has increased the price of its entire bike range by up to Rs6,500.

Since the start of 2021, this is the sixth time that the company has increased bike prices.

A notification issued by the company on Thursday said that the new prices will come into effect from Friday, October 1. The notification did not share any specific reason for the price hike.

The company has increased Rs4,000 or up to 5 per cent (4.6% to be precise) on CD-70, the best-selling motorcycle in Pakistan, taking the price from Rs86,900 to Rs90,900. The price of CD-70 Dream has gone from Rs93,500 to Rs97,500 with a similar increase.

Honda implements 4th price hike on bikes in four months

Moreover, the prices of CG125 and Pridor have been jacked up by Rs5,000 each. The motorcycles now cost Rs147,500, and Rs125,500 respectively. With an increase of Rs6,500, the price of CG125SE has now risen to Rs177,000.

The price of B150F, the top-of-the-line model in the two-wheel segment, has gone up by Rs6500. The stylish bike will now cost Rs267,000, while the price of CB125F has gone up by a similar amount to 212,000.

Honda increases bike prices for the second time in January

Since the start of 2021, Honda has increased bike prices multiple times. The company rang in the New Year with bike prices being inflated. Followed by another price hike in February, then in May, July, and August and now in September [to be applicable from October].

While the currency depreciation could be an issue for other manufacturers, it is not the case for Honda which has been locally producing bikes for almost three decades.

The company has all resources available at its disposal and has localized most of the bike parts. Thus, an increase of up to five per cent in bike prices is absurd, given it is the ride of people with lower incomes.

