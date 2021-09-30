ANL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (10.57%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.61%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.76%)
FFBL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GGL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.03%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.87%)
JSCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
KAPCO 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (13.64%)
MDTL 2.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.43%)
MLCF 35.07 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
NETSOL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.15%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.88%)
PAEL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.27%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
WTL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US stocks open higher in final session of third quarter

  • S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 4,380.29, while Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.8 percent to 14,632.23
AFP 30 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened higher Thursday as investors weighed an uptick in jobless claims and the diminishing odds of a US government shutdown ahead of a congressional deadline.

New claims for US unemployment benefits rose for the third straight week in an apparent sign of the drag from the Delta variant of Covid-19, but the rate of increase was lower than the prior two weeks.

The Senate was expected to approve later Thursday a stopgap measure to fund the government and avert a shutdown. However Washington remains mired in partisan conflict over President Joe Biden's wider legislative agenda.

"We're in a choppy period," said Maris Ogg of Tower Bridge Advisors, who pointed to Washington uncertainty as a source of volatility.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 34,451.81.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 4,380.29, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.8 percent to 14,632.23.

US stocks open higher after steep losses

Among individual companies, Acceleron Pharma fell 0.3 percent after it announced an agreement to be acquired by Merck for $11.5 billion. Shares of Acceleron had risen earlier in the week following reports of the likely deal. Merck rose 1.4 percent.

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 25 percent as the company reported disappointing quarterly results and cut its forecast, citing a "challenging environment" due to the Delta variant.

Thursday marks the conclusion of the third quarter of trading following a rocky September for indices. Nonetheless, the S&P 500 is currently up almost two percent for the period.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks open higher in final session of third quarter

PM Imran vows acceleration in CPEC projects

Crossing into Pakistan: Escape hopes dashed for thousands of Afghans

Deadline to file tax returns extended till October 15

Against USD: Fall of Pakistan's rupee continues

Taliban disperse women protesters with gunfire in Kabul

Over 2,000 health facilities shuttered in Afghanistan: Red Cross

Mehran Town fire: Arrest warrants of Korangi DC, others issued over 'criminal negligence'

Cyclone Gulab: Karachi gears up for thunderstorm as low pressure system strengthens

Hours before deadline, FBR’s Iris portal becomes non-functional

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Tank operation against TTP terrorists: ISPR

Read more stories