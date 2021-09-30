ANL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.77%)
ASC 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.4%)
BOP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
BYCO 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.51%)
FCCL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FFBL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
GGL 35.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.8%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
KAPCO 34.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.21%)
MDTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
MLCF 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.82%)
NETSOL 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.32%)
PACE 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
PAEL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.6%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.87%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.73%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.57%)
TELE 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.57%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.88%)
WTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar near one-year high as Fed tightening in focus

Reuters 30 Sep 2021

TOKYO: The dollar hovered near a one-year high versus major peers on Thursday, following a two-day surge amid expectations for a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus from November and a possible interest rate hike in late 2022.

The safe-haven greenback also saw a bid on worries the Fed could start to tighten into a period of slowing global growth and persistently high inflation, and perversely did well amid an impasse in Washington over the US debt ceiling that threatens to plunge the government into a shutdown.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against a basket of six rivals - stood at 94.336, little changed from Wednesday, when it hit 94.435 for the first time since late September of last year.

Rupee's decline continues, hits new low against dollar

The dollar bought 111.86 yen, easing slightly after reaching 112.05 overnight, a level not seen since February 2020.

The euro was little changed at $1.1602, holding near Wednesday's 14-month low of $1.15895.

"King USD is in the house: it doesn't matter the currency, just buy USDs has been the vibe," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note.

"We're effectively seeing both the left and right side of the USD 'smile' theory working in earnest," with "stagflation concerns" on the rise, while the Fed has "made it clear" it will taper from November and markets pricing rates lift-off for December 2022, Weston said.

The "smile" theory postulates that the dollar does well in good times or bad times for the US economy, but not in between.

Speaking at a European Central Bank forum on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said they were keeping a close eye on inflation amid a surge in energy prices and the persistence of production bottlenecks.

Meanwhile, US Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a bid by President Joe Biden's Democrats to head off a potentially crippling US credit default, with federal funding due to expire on Thursday and borrowing authority on around Oct. 18.

Sterling edged up 0.1% to $1.34355 but remained near the nine-month low of $1.3412 reached overnight on concerns about soaring natural gas prices and almost a week of petrol shortages in Britain.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose 0.15% to $0.71855, after dipping to the lowest since Aug. 23 on Wednesday at $0.71705.

Euro Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar near one-year high as Fed tightening in focus

Effective Sept 27: 7pc ACD levied on cars, jeeps and other CKD vehicles

FBR receives 150,000 tax returns in a single day

Govt successfully completes six actions to cut circular debt: Omar

Global increase in oil prices: Massive hike in POL products’ prices worked out

JPMorgan cautions a US default to be ‘potentially catastrophic’

Nepra faces criticism from Karachi power consumers

Income tax return filing deadline: There will be no extension: FBR

Perishable commodities: MoC told to speed up export ban process

Cabinet approves contract manufacturing for pharma sector, says Razak Dawood

PM asks embassies, missions to help boost exports

Read more stories