ANL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.77%)
ASC 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.4%)
BOP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
BYCO 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.51%)
FCCL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FFBL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
GGL 35.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.8%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
KAPCO 34.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.21%)
MDTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
MLCF 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.82%)
NETSOL 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.32%)
PACE 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
PAEL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.6%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.87%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.73%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.57%)
TELE 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.57%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.98%)
UNITY 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.88%)
WTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,604 Increased By ▲ 14.49 (0.32%)
BR30 22,032 Increased By ▲ 169.52 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,197 Decreased By ▼ -169.88 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,368 Decreased By ▼ -88.59 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,729
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,245,127
1,74224hr
3.31% positivity
Sindh
457,458
Punjab
431,092
Balochistan
32,916
Islamabad
105,417
KPK
173,796
Miners, financials help Australia shares snap two-day loss

Reuters 30 Sep 2021

Australia shares snapped a two-session loss to advance more than 1% on Thursday, with heavyweight miners and financials boosting the benchmark, as stock indices in the United States and Europe made a partial recovery from a heavy sell-off.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.1% at 7,274.30, as of 0047 GMT. However, the benchmark was on track to post its first quarterly loss since September 2020 quarter.

Investors sought to staunch the bleeding after world stock markets on Wednesday suffered their worst rout since January even as they were looking out for remarks from US Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the ongoing debt ceiling debate.

Australia-listed finanicals rose 1.5%, led by shares of Zip Co, which were on track for their best session in more than a month after the buy-now-pay-later company entered an agreement with Microsoft for the US market.

The "Big Four" banks gained between 1.8% and 1.6%.

Miners were up 0.7%, posting partial rebounds from losses earlier this week with Piedmont Lithium rising 5.1% to lead gains in the index.

Shares of South32 scaled to their highest level in a week after the diversified miner said it will exercise the right to buy a 25% stake in Mozambique-based Mozal Aluminium for $250 million.

Gold stocks bucked the trend to fall 0.7% as bullion prices eased with a firmer dollar making the metal more expensive for holders of other currencies. West African and De Grey Mining were top gainers in the index, advancing 3.2% and 2.2%, respectively.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.06% at 29,563.07 points while S&P 500 E-mini futures were up 0.4%.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% to 13,230.10 points with healthcare and real estate stocks leading gains in the bechmark index.

Australia shares

