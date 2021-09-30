OGDCL made gas condensate discovery over Lockhart Formation

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) being operator of Wali Exploration License with 100 percent working interest has made a gas and condensate discovery over Lockhart Formation from its exploratory efforts at Wali # 01 well, which is located in FRLakki, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Wali # 01 well was spuded-in on 2nd December, 2019 as an exploratory well and drilled down to total depth of 4,727 meters (measured depth) into Kawagarh Formation.

Earlier, at said well, successful testing was carried out in Kawargarh and Hungu Formation, which proved to be gas and condensate discovery.

Now third prospective zone, Lockhart Limestone, in the Wali-1 has also been tested at the rate of 13.695 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 1,010 barrels per day condensate (BPD) at Choke size 32/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure of 3050 PSIG. This confirmation of presence of hydrocarbon in the deeper reservoirs has further extended the hydrocarbon play area on the south western part of Bannu Basin and de-risked the exploration.

It will positively contribute in mitigating energy demand and supply gas from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL and of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021