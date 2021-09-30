ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
BYCO 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.61%)
FNEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.55%)
GGGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.36%)
GGL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-8.07%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.24%)
JSCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-10.38%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.58%)
NETSOL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
PACE 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.8%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-8.29%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.93%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
PRL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.09%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.37%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-6.55%)
UNITY 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-7.79%)
WTL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.17%)
BR100 4,590 Decreased By ▼ -153.79 (-3.24%)
BR30 21,863 Decreased By ▼ -1108.24 (-4.82%)
KSE100 44,367 Decreased By ▼ -908.19 (-2.01%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -380.63 (-2.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas ease on mild weather, expected big US storage build

Reuters 30 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures eased on Wednesday on forecasts for continued mild weather over the next two weeks, which should allow utilities to put enough gas into storage for the winter heating season when demand for the fuel peaks.

Stockpiles were about 7% below normal for this time of year in the United States versus over 20% below normal in some European countries, according to analysts and government data.

US prices fell even though gas in Asia traded at fresh record highs and forecasts for more US demand over the next two weeks as warmer-than-usual weather in some parts of the country will cause some homes and businesses to keep using their air conditioners.

On their first day as the front month, gas futures for November delivery fell 8.7 cents, or 1.5%, to $5.793 per million British thermal units at 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 GMT).

On Tuesday, when the October future was still the front-month, the contract closed at its highest level since February 2014 for a second day in a row as soaring global gas prices keep demand for US liquefied natural gas strong. The United States exports about 10% of the gas it produces as LNG.

Sharp price increases over the past few days pushed futures at-the-money implied volatility to 91.4%, its highest since February. In February, implied volatility, a determinant of an option’s premium, soared to 115.1% during the Texas freeze, its second highest on record.

The oil-to-gas ratio, or level at which oil trades compared with gas, fell to 12-to-1. So far in 2021, crude has traded about 20 times over gas.

LNG natural gas LNG price US natgas

Comments

Comments are closed.

US natgas ease on mild weather, expected big US storage build

Effective Sept 27: 7pc ACD levied on cars, jeeps and other CKD vehicles

FBR receives 150,000 tax returns in a single day

Govt successfully completes six actions to cut circular debt: Omar

Global increase in oil prices: Massive hike in POL products’ prices worked out

JPMorgan cautions a US default to be ‘potentially catastrophic’

Nepra faces criticism from Karachi power consumers

Income tax return filing deadline: There will be no extension: FBR

Perishable commodities: MoC told to speed up export ban process

PM asks embassies, missions to help boost exports

Reconstruction in quake-hit areas in KP: SC directs ERRA chief to file report

Read more stories