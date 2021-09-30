Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 192,285 tonnes of cargo comprising 114,995 tonnes of import cargo and 77,290 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 114,995 comprised of 35,473 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 643 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,058 tonnes of DAP, 3,936 tonnes of Sugar, 10,821 tonnes of Wheat and 58,064 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 77,290 Tons comprised of 54,898 tonnes of containerized cargo, 13,800 tonnes of Clinkers, 6,562 tonnes of Cement, 2,030 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 7519 containers comprising of 2284 containers import and 5235 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 262 of 20’s and 880 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 131 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1037 of 20’s and 540 of 40’s loaded containers while 108 of 20’s and 1505 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as 06 ships namely, PS Pisa, Independent Spirit, Ym Excellence, Cape Fortius, Saehan Wallaby and Jal Laxmi have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly 08 ships namely, Kota Naked, Korea Chemi, Bw Seine, Ital Lirica, Teera Bhum, Daeho Sunstar, OOCL Genoa and Mohar have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 03 cargos, namely Hyundai Colombo, GS Future and Irene were expected to arrive on the same day.

